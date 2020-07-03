1/1
James Carmon Brown
James Carmon Brown, passed away July 1, 2020, at 80 years of age, surrounded by his loving family and strong faith.

Jim is sadly missed by his wife of 23 years Linda; children Teresa Dornhorst (Kip), James "Slugger" Brown, Suzette Daine (Robert), and Jeffrey Stamper (Janie), 11 cherished grandchildren and 6 cherished great grandchildren. He will be forever remembered by his brother William Brown (Roxeanne), Walter Brown (Diane), sister Zelda Causey and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Jim was born December 28, 1939, in Totz, Kentucky to the late John Parker Brown and Martha Marie Wilmott Brown. After graduation he moved to Cincinnati, Ohio where in 1968 ,with his brothers he started a construction business which became Miami Valley Ready Mix and they owned for 38 years. He also was a bank founder to two local banks and on their boards. He retired to a 300 acre cattle ranch but never stopped living life to the fullest. He had many interests and you could find him playing in a band, boating, enjoying his motor home, making improvements on his ranch, going on trips and always spending time out with dear friends Bobby and Wanda Slaughter.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by sisters Evalene Brown, Ruby Bates, Natilla Hill and brothers Riley, Jerry and Marsalee Brown.

A visitation will be held at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, located at 635 E Marion Ave Punta Gorda, FL 33952 on Sunday July 7, 2020 from 4 -6 p.m.

Published in Englewood Sun on Jul. 3, 2020.
