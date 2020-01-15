|
James "Jim" Charles Walsh, 73, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away January 11, 2020.
Jim was born November 19, 1946 in Cambridge, Massachusetts to the late James Charles and Mary Brogan Walsh.
Jim was a retired police officer from the Arlington Massachusetts Police Department. He also served in the United States Armed Forces during the Vietnam War. He worked as a realtor with his wife for Century 21 and Coldwell Banker for 40 years.
Jim was known as "Mr. Fix it" around the neighborhood for lending a helping hand and fixing anything that needed repaired.
He took pride in restoring old pieces of furniture and bringing them back to life. He collected and restored brass pieces and enjoyed traveling with Jackie throughout the world including Australia, Fiji, Bora Bora, Pape'ete, Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, the Panama Canal and Aruba.
Jim was a devoted catholic and was involved in numerous non-profit organizations. He was the co-founder of the Salvation Army, Chairman of St. Joseph's Foundations, a member of the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters, a board member of The State Advisory Board, Chairman of Charlotte County Special Olympics and also Chairman of the Bon Secours Fall Festival. Jim was also a member of the American Legion.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Jacqueline Lucille Walsh.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2 pm to 4 pm at Kays Ponger and Uselton Funeral Home, 2405 Harbor Blvd Port Charlotte, Florida 33952 with a memorial service to follow at 4 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to s, Charlotte County Special Olympics or Charlotte County Salvation Army in Jim's memory.
