James Creighton Welch, 75, of Landrum, SC passed away May 25, 2019 at the Hospice House of the Carolina Foothills. He was the son of the late Wallace Creighton and Maxine Porter Welch and husband of Carol Virginia Mizell Welch.







He was a highly decorated US Army 82nd Airborne Veteran, He served with the 173rd Airborne Brigade during Vietnam. He owned a pest control business and graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a Aeronautical Science Degree. He attended First Baptist Church Landrum, was President of the Rotary Club in North Port, FL and was a licensed pilot and loved to fly.







In addition to his wife Carol, he is survived by two sons, Wallace Welch (Heather), David Welch (Line); a daughter Victoria Welch Boyette (Jeffrey); a sister, Ann Welch; and eight grandchildren.







Graveside services with Military Honors will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Sarasota National Cemetery.







In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P. O. Box 336 Forest City, NC 28043







Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com Read More Listen to Obituary