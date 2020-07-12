James Douglas Pifer, passed away at the age of 57, on March 16, 2020, after a long battle with diabetes and heart troubles.



He was known for his infectious smile, loud vocals, and his love for his family and pets. Our family looks forward to bringing everyone together to finally say goodbye to our father, brother, son, uncle, and long time Punta Gorda local.



We welcome everyone to join us at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the New Day Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd, Port Charlotte, Fla. 33954 for a memorial service.



We will be having a celebration afterwards at someone's house, where we will share memories and laughs in his honor. He always said he wanted a party, so let's give him one. He will be missed dearly, but we are happy to know that he is at peace and pain free.



