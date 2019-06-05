|
|
James Edward Jefford, 81, of Englewood, Florida passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Englewood Community Hospital.
Born on December 27, 1937 in Peoria, Illinois to the late Ralph and Elizabeth (Dringenberg) Jefford, he had been a resident of Charlotte County for eighteen years coming from Mapleton, Illinois.
James was a semi-truck driver delivering jet fuel and gasoline for Rocket Motor Freight for most of his career. He loved boating, fishing and golfing.
He was a loving husband, caring father and enthusiastic grand father
He is pre-deceased by his daughter: Teresa Dietrich in 2007.
Survivors include his loving wife of sixteen years: Pamela L. Jefford of Englewood, Florida; one daughter: Julie Turner of Omaha, Nebraska; one son: Patrick Jefford of Black Duck, Minnesota; six grand children and four great grand-children.
Visitation and funeral service will be held in Pekin, Illinois.
