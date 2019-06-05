Home

James Edward Jefford


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Edward Jefford Obituary
James Edward Jefford, 81, of Englewood, Florida passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Englewood Community Hospital.

Born on December 27, 1937 in Peoria, Illinois to the late Ralph and Elizabeth (Dringenberg) Jefford, he had been a resident of Charlotte County for eighteen years coming from Mapleton, Illinois.

James was a semi-truck driver delivering jet fuel and gasoline for Rocket Motor Freight for most of his career. He loved boating, fishing and golfing.

He was a loving husband, caring father and enthusiastic grand father

He is pre-deceased by his daughter: Teresa Dietrich in 2007.

Survivors include his loving wife of sixteen years: Pamela L. Jefford of Englewood, Florida; one daughter: Julie Turner of Omaha, Nebraska; one son: Patrick Jefford of Black Duck, Minnesota; six grand children and four great grand-children.

Visitation and funeral service will be held in Pekin, Illinois.

You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com

Englewood Community Funeral Home has been selected to handle arrangements.
