James H. Magill, 84, of Punta Gorda, Fla. and Neptune, N.J., died Feb. 19, 2020 peacefully with family.
Jim was born July 21, 1935 in Yonkers, N.Y., and was raised and lived in Neptune, N.J.
After his retirement he shared his time between both Florida
and New Jersey. Jim graduated from both Monmouth College and Seton Hall University in N.J. He was an elementary school teacher for 35 years and retired 25 years ago.
He was predeceased by his parents, Margaret and George, and his sister, Betsy Newman. Surviving are his wife, Leah, of 61 years, daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and John Poyner, and son, James Jr. He has four grandchildren, James and John Poyner, Michele Poyner, and Jai Maxwell, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be held in New Jersey. Contributions may be made to the Emerald Pointe Memorial Fund or Emerald Pointe Tennis Club.
