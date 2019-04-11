James Hartley Horner, 97, died on Sunday, April 7, 2019 after a short illness.



James was born on June 20, 1921 in Celeste, Texas to Dennis and Millie Horner.



James worked as a Turret Lathe Operator until joining the Army during WWII as a B24 Pilot 90th Bomb Group 320th Squadron Jolly Rogers, flying over 426 combat hours, mostly over water, 1943 to the end of the war and then joined the Michigan National Guard. In 1949 he married Mary Anne Cibula lived in Hazel Park and worked at Dodge then Ford Parts. He moved to Livonia raising his family and was Material Manager for Ford Motor Wayne Assembly until he retired. In 1992 he married Virginia Klotz, moved to Venice, Florida then Oyster Creek in Englewood where he resided for 27 years.



He is survived by his son, James Richard Horner; daughter, Cynthia (Dennis) Kruczynski; daughter, Pamela Ann Horner; his grandchildren, Andrew Kruczynski, Matthew (AnnMarie) Kruczynski, and Nicholas Kruczynski; and his great-granddaughter, Lyla Kruczynski; and stepdaughter, Georgina (Gary) Sears.



This summer he will be commemorated with an Honor Guard at the Sarasota National Cemetery and a Michigan celebration with friends and family.