Francis, James J.

Age 94, of Englewood, Fla., formerly of Oakmont, Pa., passed away on July 18, 2020. He was the youngest of nine siblings. Husband of Lillian Waters Francis and the late Mardell Francis; Father of James (Kathy) Francis and Marilyn (Jim) Galek; Grandfather of the late Brian Francis, the late Ryan Galek, Kristin (Cates) Culpepper and was a great-grandfather.

James was a proud Navy Veteran, an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, a car and truck enthusiast, and a coin collector. Throughout his career, James worked as a ceramic tile setter and was a bus driver for Port Authority in Pittsburgh and Charlotte County Schools.

Funeral services were held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Oakmont, Pa. Donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Charlotte County. (http://tidewellhospice.org)

Published in Englewood Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
