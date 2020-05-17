James J Pridy, 88, of Englewood, Fla., passed away March 24, 2020. He was born Dec. 19, 1931 in Hoboken, N.J., to James and Anna Pridy. Jim was proud to serve in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a Purple Heart Recipient during his time in the Army. Jim retired as an apparel distributor manager for many years.



He is survived by daughter, Kathy (Barry) of Calif; sons, John Pridy of Fla., and James P (Joanne) of Fla.; brother, Edward (Pat) of Va.; daughter-in-law, Debbie; five grandchildren, Jonathan, Jessica, Jaclyn, James and Joseph Pridy; great-grandchildren, Charleigh, Roylyn, Jeremy and Evelyn Pridy and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Rose Marie; son, Charles P; two brothers and two sisters.



A Celebration of Life to be determined at a future date. In lieu of anything please donate to your local food back. Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Fla.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store