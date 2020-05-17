James J. Pridy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James J Pridy, 88, of Englewood, Fla., passed away March 24, 2020. He was born Dec. 19, 1931 in Hoboken, N.J., to James and Anna Pridy. Jim was proud to serve in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a Purple Heart Recipient during his time in the Army. Jim retired as an apparel distributor manager for many years.

He is survived by daughter, Kathy (Barry) of Calif; sons, John Pridy of Fla., and James P (Joanne) of Fla.; brother, Edward (Pat) of Va.; daughter-in-law, Debbie; five grandchildren, Jonathan, Jessica, Jaclyn, James and Joseph Pridy; great-grandchildren, Charleigh, Roylyn, Jeremy and Evelyn Pridy and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Rose Marie; son, Charles P; two brothers and two sisters.

A Celebration of Life to be determined at a future date. In lieu of anything please donate to your local food back. Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Fla.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation Society Pt. Charlotte
2672 Tamiami Trail, Suite 4B
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
9416245212
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved