James L. Creech, 91, of Punta Gorda, passed away on July 3, 2019. He was born on August 7, 1927 in McRoberts, KY to Claude and Viola Creech. Jim served in the United States Navy during World War II.



Jim moved to Punta Gorda from Middletown, OH in 1977 and retired as Vice President from First Florida Bank of Punta Gorda in 1990. Jim was a member of the Peace River Baptist Church.



Jim will be greatly missed by his wife of 46 years, Mary Ann Creech; two sons, Martin R. Creech and James M. Creech of Arlington, TX; and stepson, Thomas Boxwell of Middletown, OH; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Jim is pre-deceased by his parents; three brothers and one sister; his daughter, Patricia Creech; and stepson, Rick Boxwell.



Jim's memorial services will be held at a later date.