|
|
James Larry "Ole Pa" Sprague, 83, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Owosso, Michigan passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 in Punta Gorda.
He was the son of Ivan and Marvel Sprague, born on May 29, 1936 in Owosso, MI.
James was an Army Veteran, also a member of the VFW and the Shiawassee Dog and Gun Club. James was self- employed and owned Sprague Tire and Wheel for many years. He will be remembered for his generosity, kind heart and his sense of humor. James was a loving husband, father and "silly" grandpa.
He will forever join his wife of 53 years, Carolyn preceded in death; Son Kevin (Kim) Sprague; Daughter, Karen (Bill) Becker; Son Kevin (Kim) Sprague and Kenyon (Missy) Sprague; grandchildren, Kayla, Kelsey, Austin, Colby and Kolten; sisters, Jackie Flynn, Jo Ellen Hartley, Sandy Schleef preceded in death and brothers, Robert Sprague preceded in death and Michael Sprague.
A service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Cleveland United Methodist Church, 28038 Cleveland Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the of Charlotte County.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of James, please visit www.LTaylorfuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.