Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Bonsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Lee Bonsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Lee Bonsky Obituary
James Lee Bonsky, 78, went to be with the father the evening of December 16th at Sarasota Memorial Hospital while in the arms of his loving wife.

Jim was born in Canton, Ohio in 1941. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard until 1964. Jim moved to Florida after his retirement in 2003, having

worked 29 years as quality control supervisor at Jones & Laughlin Steel. Jim was active in the community serving on advisory boards for the city and at North Port Community United Church of Christ. Jim brought a smile to the faces of all he met. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He leaves his wife Joan Bonsky, his son Nick Bonsky, his daughter Lori Reed, sons Mark Bonsky and Jon Bonsky, 10 grandchildren, and many

close friends.

Interment of Jim's ashes will be at Sarasota National Cemetery in a private family ceremony with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to North Port Community United Church of Christ.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -