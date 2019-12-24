|
|
James Lee Bonsky, 78, went to be with the father the evening of December 16th at Sarasota Memorial Hospital while in the arms of his loving wife.
Jim was born in Canton, Ohio in 1941. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard until 1964. Jim moved to Florida after his retirement in 2003, having
worked 29 years as quality control supervisor at Jones & Laughlin Steel. Jim was active in the community serving on advisory boards for the city and at North Port Community United Church of Christ. Jim brought a smile to the faces of all he met. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He leaves his wife Joan Bonsky, his son Nick Bonsky, his daughter Lori Reed, sons Mark Bonsky and Jon Bonsky, 10 grandchildren, and many
close friends.
Interment of Jim's ashes will be at Sarasota National Cemetery in a private family ceremony with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to North Port Community United Church of Christ.