James Paul McCourt, 84, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, due to post-surgery complications. Born in June of 1936 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Katherine and William McCourt. He attended and graduated from St. Aloysius Boys' School. Upon graduation, he enrolled at the Ohio State University and eventually ended up in the U.S. Army for 2 years. For his chosen career he spent 25 years on the Ohio State Highway Patrol, James, or Jim as he was known to his friends, moved to Port Charlotte with the plan to retire with his wife, Marilyn and their daughter, Tammy, in 1985. They were ready for the warm winters and golden beaches of Florida's west coast and whatever new adventures it might bring.



Jim's second career after moving to Charlotte County was with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office working in Court Administration rising to the rank of Chief Bailiff. Jim was also a fixture at local gun & trade shows and quickly made friends with other firearms and historical memorabilia collectors. Jim's knowledge was as vast and complete as anyone in the area.



After 10 years with CCSO, he retired again, and took on a job as an investigator with Tom Marryott's law office to pass the time in retirement. Additionally, Jim and Marilyn were also part owners of Pro-Leisure Travel with their daughter. Marilyn and Jim, or Paul as he was known to his wife, were married for 61 years and shared a love of playing card games such as Euchre, traveling the world with the their daughter and grandson, and enjoying the company of a lot of good people that they were privileged to call family and friends.



James is survived by his wife Marilyn; daughter, Tammy Wilkie; grandson, Michael Wilkie; younger brother, Daniel McCourt and his wife Mary Lee; niece Christmas Blair Kitko, nee McCourt and husband Major Paul Kitko, Air Force; their children, Ren and Layla; nephew, Adam McCourt and his wife Kim; nephew, Joel McCourt, his wife Carrie, and their son, Jacob; brother-in-law, Bill Francis; niece Emily Cotton, nee Francis, and husband, Paul Cotton.



Graveside services are planned for Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rest lawn Memorial Gardens, located on Forrest Nelson Blvd. in Port Charlotte, Fla.



