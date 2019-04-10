James Ralph Brown, Jr., 70, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.



James was born October 12, 1948 to the late Ralph and June Brown in Williamson, West Virginia and moved to Port Charlotte in 1968 from Detroit, Michigan and graduated from Charlotte High School. He owned and operated Port Charlotte Gold, Silver and Antiques for 38 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War with the 25th infantry. James enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid "Buccaneer Fan."



James is survived by his wife, JoAnne Brown of Port Charlotte; a daughter, Martha June Bassett of Tampa, FL; two sons, James Robert Brown and Jeremy Lucian Brown both of Port Charlotte; a sister, Shelley Lewis of Tallahassee; two grandchildren, Alyssa and Dylan of Tampa, Florida. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Robert Fountain of Cedarville, Michigan, brother-in-laws Steve Fountain (Kathy) of Cedarville, Michigan, Mark Fountain (Pam) of Saginaw, Michigan, Randy Fountain, of Cedarville, Michigan, and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation is from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. followed by funeral services celebrating Jim's life at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Florida 33948. Pastor Aaron Smith of The Rock Calvary Chapel will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Inurnment will be at a later date in Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or .



