Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Resources
More Obituaries for James Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Ralph Brown Jr.


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Ralph Brown Jr. Obituary
James Ralph Brown, Jr., 70, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.

James was born October 12, 1948 to the late Ralph and June Brown in Williamson, West Virginia and moved to Port Charlotte in 1968 from Detroit, Michigan and graduated from Charlotte High School. He owned and operated Port Charlotte Gold, Silver and Antiques for 38 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War with the 25th infantry. James enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid "Buccaneer Fan."

James is survived by his wife, JoAnne Brown of Port Charlotte; a daughter, Martha June Bassett of Tampa, FL; two sons, James Robert Brown and Jeremy Lucian Brown both of Port Charlotte; a sister, Shelley Lewis of Tallahassee; two grandchildren, Alyssa and Dylan of Tampa, Florida. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Robert Fountain of Cedarville, Michigan, brother-in-laws Steve Fountain (Kathy) of Cedarville, Michigan, Mark Fountain (Pam) of Saginaw, Michigan, Randy Fountain, of Cedarville, Michigan, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. followed by funeral services celebrating Jim's life at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Florida 33948. Pastor Aaron Smith of The Rock Calvary Chapel will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Inurnment will be at a later date in Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or .

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to offer condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now