James Robert Evans III "Jay"



July 7, 2000 - Oct. 6, 2020



James Robert Evans III, was the son of James Robert Evans Jr. and Melissa A. Ambrose Evans. He was born on July 7, 2000, in Port Charlotte Fla. Jay was a loving, kind, compassionate, soft-spoken young man. He loved to play music (drums, keyboard, and the guitar). He also loved computers.



Jay was a 2018 graduate of Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda. He was taking online classes to improve his computer skills.



Jay passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his father James Robert Evans Jr. of Port Charlotte, Fla., mother Melissa Ann Ambrose Evans of Punta Gorda, Fla., sisters, Krystal Jones of Punta Gorda, Fla., Kaitlyn Jones of Punta Gorda, Fla., Uncle James and wife Dana Ambrose of Billerica, Massachusetts, John and wife Donna Ambrose of Londonderry, N.H., Edward and wife Jane Brinson of Milpitas, Calif., aunts Cynthia Brinson of Siesta Keys, Fla., and Lisa Banks of Ludovici, Ga., and maternal grandmother Ann Ambrose.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather James Ambrose, paternal grandfather James Robert Evans, paternal grandmother Gracie L. Brinson and Uncle William Ambrose.



"Don't live in the past, and not too far in the future. Live in the now and take steps into the future."



Services will be Friday, Oct. 16, 2020: 12 p.m. viewing and a 1 p.m. service at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home in Punta Gorda.



