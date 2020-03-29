Home

James Ruel Baker Jr.

James Ruel Baker Jr. Obituary
James Ruel Baker, Jr.

(August 26, 1955 - February 17, 2020)

James Ruel Baker, Jr., 64 of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, February 17, 2020, in Chillichothe, Ohio.

He was born August 26, 1955, in Chester, Pennsylvania, son of the late James Ruel, Sr. and Jacquelynn Baker.

Surviving are his four children, James E. (Jimmy) (Ursula) Baker, Ashley Baker, Heather (Javi) Vina and Brandi (Tyler) Boone; his grandchildren, Hunter Baker, Taylor Baker, Camryn Nummeroor, Addison Baker, Ty Baker, Cody Vina and Shawnee Vina; as well as his sister Donna (Richard) Hagan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his precious grandchild, Jackson R. Baker.

James was a graduate of Charlotte High School, class of 1973. His life's interests included stock car racing, motorhome trips to NASCAR races, enjoying the North Carolina mountains, over the road trucking, riding his Harley and most of all spending time with his family including the grandchildren's rodeo events. James was the owner of Baker Transport, LLC.

A memorial will be held at a future date to be determined.
