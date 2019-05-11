|
|
James Warram, Sr, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away May 1, 2019 at the age of 86.
He was born November 27, 1932 in Byron, MI. He moved to Punta Gorda in 1958 and started Warram Masonry, the business he owned and operated for 61 years.
He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Virginia (nee Lobdell); his children, Vicki (Chuck) Rinehart, Sherry (Ronnie) Warram, Raymond Warraam, James (Sheree) Warram, Jr; 14 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Gladys Warram, sons Dale Warram and Chucky Warram and a grandson, William Rinehart.
A Celebration of Life Service for Jim will be May 19, 2019 at 1:00pm at The Loyal Order Moose Lodge #1693-777 located at 27590 Disston Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33982.