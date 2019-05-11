Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
635 E Marion Avenue
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1133
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM
The Loyal Order Moose Lodge #1693-777
27590 Disston Ave
Punta Gorda, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Warram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Warram Sr.


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Warram Sr. Obituary
James Warram, Sr, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away May 1, 2019 at the age of 86.

He was born November 27, 1932 in Byron, MI. He moved to Punta Gorda in 1958 and started Warram Masonry, the business he owned and operated for 61 years.

He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Virginia (nee Lobdell); his children, Vicki (Chuck) Rinehart, Sherry (Ronnie) Warram, Raymond Warraam, James (Sheree) Warram, Jr; 14 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Gladys Warram, sons Dale Warram and Chucky Warram and a grandson, William Rinehart.

A Celebration of Life Service for Jim will be May 19, 2019 at 1:00pm at The Loyal Order Moose Lodge #1693-777 located at 27590 Disston Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33982. Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now