James William Pribe, 89 of North Port died Saturday December 7, 2019 at his home. He was born July 23, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio son of the late John and Ruth Prosser Pribe.

Mr. Pribe served in the US Army during the Korean conflict and fought in Battle of the Chosin Reservoir in 1950. After being discharged he served in the United States Marshals Service and was appointed as bodyguard for President Harry S Truman.

Mr. Pribe served as Sheriff of Lucas County Ohio also as Deputy Chief of Police for the North Police Department and was a member of the American Legion Post 254, of North Port.

Mr. Pribe owned and operated the Meadows Motel and RV Park on Tamiami Trail in South Venice.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years Jane Jennewine Pribe of North Port, Two Daughters Jamie Reinbolt of Delaware, Ohio and Mary Jo Pribe of Sarasota, Florida, one son Michael Pribe of Rochester, New York, one Brother John Pribe of Toledo, Ohio, two grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Family and friends are invited to share memories call Jo Jo's Stadium Cafe' at 941-888-5834
