Jamie Lee Carroll passed away in her home in Englewood FL, on Saturday May 25th, 2019 at the age of 31.



Jamie resided in Englewood, FL for most of her life but previously lived in Woodbury, CT with her family. Jamie was born on September 4, 1987 in Waterbury, CT to her parents John Carroll and Stacey Troup. Jamie graduated from Lemon Bay Highschool in Englewood, FL in 2008. She most recently was employed at Dolphin Car Wash, and loved her job. Jamie also loved fishing, her pets, and going to the beach.



She is predeceased by her father, John Carroll, her grandfather Gordon Carroll and several uncles, Michael, Rick, Gordon, and Thomas Carroll. She is survived by her Mother, Stacy Troup; her grandmother, Jeanette Carroll; her aunts, Sue Johnson, Lori Carroll, and Wendy Carroll; an uncle Dennis Carroll; her Godfather, Robert Johnson; her cousins, Heather Carroll, Ashley Carroll, Thomas Jr. Carroll, Samantha Carroll, Tyne Gill, Beau Johnson, Amanda Carroll, and Joshua Lautenschlager; and second cousins Rebecca Carroll, Bradley Floyd, Dylan Floyd and Ava Gill. She also is survived by her beloved dog Oliver.



Jamie thoroughly enjoyed being near and on the water, so a funeral service in her honor will be held at Blind Pass (Middle Beach) Pavilion on Sunday June 2nd at 4 pm.