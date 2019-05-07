Jan M. Wasson, 84, of North Port, FL, died Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice of Port Charlotte due to respiratory failure.



Jan was born January 31, 1935 in Cambridge, OH, the 7th child of Frederick and Hazel Wasson. Jan was an Air Force Veteran and attended OSU. He retired from Western Electric in Columbus, OH. Jan and his wife Barbara moved to North Port in 2013.



Jan loved his beloved OSU Buckeyes, hunting, fishing, and golfing. He was a lifetime member of the AMVets and enjoyed spending time at the North Port VFW with friends.



Jan is survived by his wife of 39 years, Barbara, his daughter Janet Aiken of OH, sons Frederick Wasson (Madonna) and James Wasson (Kristi) both of Houston, TX. Grandfather to Mark Wasson, Zachary Wasson, Katie Aiken, David Aiken, Walker Wasson, and Susie Wasson and two great-grandchildren Jordan Wasson and Lyla Wasson.



Jan was predeceased by his granddaughter Kristen Aiken Bergund of Columbus, OH.



Jan's family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Fawcett Memorial Hospital, 4th Floor CICU who went above and beyond to save Jan but, in the end, the cigarettes won.