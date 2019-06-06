Home

Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Jane E. Harry


Jane E. Harry
Jane E. Harry Obituary
Jane E. Harry, 57, of North Port, FL died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Port Charlotte, FL

Jane was born December 4, 1961 in Cleveland, OH to the late Robert W. and Helen J.

Harry. She moved to North Port in 2005 from Valley View, OH. Jane was a Public Works

Section Supervisor for the City of North Port and a member of Edgewater United Methodist Church of Port Charlotte.

Jane is survived by her loving family, including her Life Partner, Debi Lantzer of North Port; her brother, Dale Harry of Valley View, OH; stepson, Michael Fedor, his wife, Amy Fedor, and grandson, Dylan Fedor, all of Mentor, OH; and longtime beloved friends, Andrea Cote and James Cote and granddaughter, June Cote of Hampton, VA.

Memorial services celebrating Jane's life will be held Friday June 14, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Edgewater United Methodist Church, located at 19180 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33948.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Edgewater United Methodist Church, 19180 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33948.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
