|
|
Jane Shively, 83, passed away peacefully in her Punta Gorda home, surrounded by family on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born on March 15, 1936 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana to parents David and Zella (Bowen) Kiger. Jane grew up in Greenfield, Indiana and attended Greenfield High School, graduating in 1954. After graduation, she worked at Eli Lilly Pharmaceutical Company in Indianapolis as an IBM operator.
In 1958, Jane married Ted Shively of Indianapolis, Indiana whom she had met on a blind date. They happily celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in March of 2018. They had two children; Beth and Scot.
As well as being a homemaker, Jane was also a volunteer for the hospital guild at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Greenfield for 19 years. During her life she liked oil painting, knitting, collecting fossils and seeds, travel, playing and watching tennis. In 1989, Jane and her husband Ted retired and moved to Palmetto, Florida. In 1995, they began volunteering for Manatee County's Habitat for Humanity. Jane helped to build 45 houses. In 2011, Jane and Ted moved to Punta Gorda to be closer to family members. Jane loved all animals but had a special place in her heart for cats. During her lifetime, Jane had 40 cats. She loved to feed the squirrels and birds that visited her yard every day.
She loved living in sunny, warm Florida. She passed away on her favorite kind of day; sunny and 80 degrees. Jane was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Jane was preceded in death by her daughter Beth (2016), and her husband Ted (2019). She is survived by her son Scot Shively, daughter-in-law Jill Shively and granddaughter Anne Shively, all of Punta Gorda and grandson Joseph Shively, a cadet at Naval Officer Candidate School in Rhode Island.
Her cremains will be interred at Mansion Memorial Park Cemetery in Ellenton, Florida next to her husband and mother. Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.