Janell H. Johnson, of Boca Grande, Florida, passed away to her heavenly home on November 11, 2019. Born October 29, 1926, in Arcadia, Florida, to Theodore and Hessie Mae Hargis. Janell married Kingsmore "Bumps" Johnson in 1946 at the United Methodist Church in Boca Grande, where she, through the years, served in many capacities. Janell's life was full of family, volunteering, missionary work, prayer groups, as well as adventures. She worked with the Seaboard Coastline, Boca Grande Pilots, and The Seale Family. A Dedicated, loving wife and mother, Janell is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Captain Johnny and Shirley Johnson of Boca Grande; Daughter Janell (Jan) and Jeff Carter; children
Shannon (Murray) Depenbrock; Keith (Carrie) and Joshua Karl Johnson; Great-Grandchildren Hannah and Megan Depenbrock and Oliver Kaleel-Johnson; Sister Beverly Fleming and many nieces and nephews.
Janell was preceded in death by her husband Captain Kingsmore Johnson Jr; daughter and son-in-law Sandra and Dan Morningstar; Grandson Randy Howard and siblings Glen and Terry Hargis, and sister Theodora Bembry.
The celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at noon at the First Baptist Church of Boca Grande.