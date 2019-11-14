Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janell Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janell H. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janell H. Johnson Obituary
Janell H. Johnson, of Boca Grande, Florida, passed away to her heavenly home on November 11, 2019. Born October 29, 1926, in Arcadia, Florida, to Theodore and Hessie Mae Hargis. Janell married Kingsmore "Bumps" Johnson in 1946 at the United Methodist Church in Boca Grande, where she, through the years, served in many capacities. Janell's life was full of family, volunteering, missionary work, prayer groups, as well as adventures. She worked with the Seaboard Coastline, Boca Grande Pilots, and The Seale Family. A Dedicated, loving wife and mother, Janell is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Captain Johnny and Shirley Johnson of Boca Grande; Daughter Janell (Jan) and Jeff Carter; children

Shannon (Murray) Depenbrock; Keith (Carrie) and Joshua Karl Johnson; Great-Grandchildren Hannah and Megan Depenbrock and Oliver Kaleel-Johnson; Sister Beverly Fleming and many nieces and nephews.

Janell was preceded in death by her husband Captain Kingsmore Johnson Jr; daughter and son-in-law Sandra and Dan Morningstar; Grandson Randy Howard and siblings Glen and Terry Hargis, and sister Theodora Bembry.

The celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at noon at the First Baptist Church of Boca Grande.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -