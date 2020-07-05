Potts, Janet E., October 09, 1938 - June 18, 2020, passed away peacefully at home in Englewood, Fla. Janet was born in Haverhill, Mass. The first of four children to Bernice and John O. Ellis. She was predeceased by her brother John O. Ellis Jr., and sister
Susan E. Spurling. She graduated from Haverhill High School in 1956, and moved on to Lowell Tech. in 1970, and Pace University in N.Y., where she received her Bachelors of Business Management in 1979. She went on to pursue an exciting career as a Computer Auditor and CPA. Living and working in Surrey England for 3 years. Which led to her love of travel with her family and friends such as Egypt, China and Cambodia. Janet loved helping her community, she spent numerous hours volunteering for FISH, as President and a driver. She loved driving and has many road rally awards that she and her late husband of 23 years, Douglas Lewis Potts enjoyed doing together. She was a devoted mother to her daughters, Stephanie and Tanya, and cherished her time with her five grandchildren. Janet is survived by her brother Steven Ellis. In these trying times there will be a small family service at a later date. Gifts in Janet's memory should be directed to her favorite charities including, FISH of Englewood, www.START1.org
, The Sarasota Opera or The Metropolitan Opera.