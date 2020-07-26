1/
Janice Gayle King
1950 - 2020
Janice Gayle King, of North Port, Fla., went to heaven on July 12, 2020. She was born in Lima, Ohi,o on November 20, 1950, to George and Joyce (Wren) Sobosly (deceased). After graduating from Shawnee High School, Janice worked for nearly fifty years as a Medical Laboratory Technician. Janice enjoyed spending time with her daughter, being outside in nature, going to craft and antique shows, and trying new experiences. She is survived by her daughter, Christin Leigh King of North Port; Brother Donald (Cathy) Sobosly of Tipp City, Ohio; Sister Annette Hanes of Bryan, Ohio; and five nieces. She was a loving and caring daughter, sister, aunt and mother who is and will always be deeply missed. Her family and friends will always remember her outgoing and welcoming personality, king spirit, compassionate heart, beautiful laugh, and her strength and selflessness. Contributions may be made in her honor to Tidewell Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in Englewood Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
