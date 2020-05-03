Janice Marian Kilburn, 93, of Port Charlotte, Fla., peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born on August 5, 1926, to Robert and Georgia Day in Batavia, N.Y.
Janice worked for Marine Midland Bank in Buffalo, N.Y., starting as a teller and successfully advancing throughout her career to become Vice President in charge of Security at the time of her retirement in 1989.
Having been a Snowbird after retirement, she moved to Port Charlotte permanently in 2006 to enjoy being with her family full time. She was an active member of Peace River Baptist Church in Punta Gorda, sharing her God-given talents in the choir and passion for serving people by organizing a ministry for the spiritual support and fellowship of the widows of the church.
Janice was predeceased in 1982 by her husband Robert Kilburn, by her brothers, Roger and Alan Day, by her granddaughter Kelsey Irons, and by her son-in-law Joseph O'Connell. She is survived by her five daughters, Lorelei (Mark) Dahlkemper, Dawn (Barton) Marx, Cheryl (James) Reuter, Roberta O'Connell, and Jeanette (Daniel) Gander; grandchildren Jill South, Jason, Justin and Jordan Aquila, Rebecca Reich, Robert Reuter, Joseph O'Connell Jr., Patrick O'Connell, and Eric Patterson. She had 30 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Peace River Baptist Church. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Janice, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Janice worked for Marine Midland Bank in Buffalo, N.Y., starting as a teller and successfully advancing throughout her career to become Vice President in charge of Security at the time of her retirement in 1989.
Having been a Snowbird after retirement, she moved to Port Charlotte permanently in 2006 to enjoy being with her family full time. She was an active member of Peace River Baptist Church in Punta Gorda, sharing her God-given talents in the choir and passion for serving people by organizing a ministry for the spiritual support and fellowship of the widows of the church.
Janice was predeceased in 1982 by her husband Robert Kilburn, by her brothers, Roger and Alan Day, by her granddaughter Kelsey Irons, and by her son-in-law Joseph O'Connell. She is survived by her five daughters, Lorelei (Mark) Dahlkemper, Dawn (Barton) Marx, Cheryl (James) Reuter, Roberta O'Connell, and Jeanette (Daniel) Gander; grandchildren Jill South, Jason, Justin and Jordan Aquila, Rebecca Reich, Robert Reuter, Joseph O'Connell Jr., Patrick O'Connell, and Eric Patterson. She had 30 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Peace River Baptist Church. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Janice, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 3, 2020.