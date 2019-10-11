|
Jason Watts Whiting
Age 35, of Pittsburgh, PA, on Friday, October 4, 2019. Born May 2, 1984 the son of James H. Whiting and Susan R. (Ronald) Snyder; grandson of Charles and Ann Whiting; Shirley C. and the late Charles S. White; step-grandson of the late Harry Coughanour; nephew of Susan and Dave Steigerwald, Todd, Gregg and William White. Jason loved his job with Shannon Staley & Sons and the Pittsburgh Penguins. His smile will remain with all of us.
Family and friends will be welcomed at Laughlin Cremation & Funeral Tributes, 222 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA on Friday morning October 11th from 11:30 until the Memorial Service at 12 noon. Interment will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to the Mission Fund at Central Presbyterian Church, 40 Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg, PA 17201.