Jay Kendall Andrews, (87,) of Port Charlotte passed away on Oct. 12, 2020, at Port Charlotte Hospice House after a long illness. He was born in Mason City, Iowa, to Carolyn and Clarence Andrews, raised in Plainfield, N.J., and settled in Brick, N.J., where he raised his family. He honorably served in The Army of Occupation in Germany from 1955-1959 as a member of the Second Armored Division Band. After being honorably discharged from the US Army, he earned a bachelor's degree from Brockport State University in Brockport, N.Y., and a Master's Degree in Supervisory Education from Monmouth University in Long Branch, NJ. Jay was a beloved high school history teacher and dedicated ice hockey coach at Brick Township High School. Living along the Jersey Shore, he was an avid boater who loved both fishing and hunting. He was a Commander in the US Coast Guard Auxiliary, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and a Master Mason in good standing at Durand Masonic Lodge #179 F&AM in Point Pleasant, NJ. He is predeceased by his brother, Ronald, and his son, Mark. Jay leaves behind his wife, Bette, his children, Jay (Susan) and Jill (Deanna), his granddaughter, Megan (Steve) and Bette's children, Henry and Catherine Halbuer. Interment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, all services will be conducted in private.