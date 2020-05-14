Jean A. Privat, 95, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away Wed., May 6, 2020, at his home in Punta Gorda.
Affectionately known as "Boss", he was born to Monexil and Emesia Privat on May 17, 1924, in Haiti and emigrated to the United States in 1964. He lived in New York City for over 40 years before retiring to Florida. He has resided in Punta Gorda since 2005 and was a member of St. James Episcopal Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Marie Privat and his children, John Privat, Mireigne Privat Petit, Edelyne Doura, Andy Privat, Nancy Privat Baptiste, Ernst Privat, Marie Therese Privat, Leslie, Privat, Marie Dieujuste, Jeanette Privat, Michelle Zamour, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Alix Privat.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Port Charlotte Chapel. Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to International Ministries of Hope in the memory of Jean Anderson Privat. IMOH may be visited online at www.imofh.org.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 14, 2020.