Jean M. Pike, 76, of Port Charlotte, Florida died on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte.

Jean was born Oct. 9, 1942 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to the late William and Nona (Winchell) Rouse. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1984 from Portage, Michigan. She married Frederick Pike in 1964 and was married for 30 years. Jean worked in the food industry for 32 years prior to moving to healthcare. She worked for Dr. Juan Rivera for 13 years before retirement.

She is survived by her loving family, Cheryl (Tom) Wilkinson of Colon, Michigan and Carol (Jay) Enos of North Port, Florida; a stepson, Frederick (Nicole) Pike, Jr. of Portage, Michigan; three sisters, Susan Smith of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Wendy Schiedel of Kalamazoo, Michigan and Ellen Keyser of Ohio; two brothers, William Rouse of Port Charlotte and Roy Rouse of Kalamazoo; four grandchildren, Kelly (Ben) Brusselmans, Eric Wilkinson, Colton Pike and Sienna Pike; two great-grandchildren, Jackson Brusselmans and Nolan Brusselmans. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Higgins.

Memorial services celebrating Jean's life will be held at 11 a.m on Saturday., May 11, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Memorial services in Kalamazoo will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. www.tidewell.org or Labrador Retriever Rescue of Florida, Inc. www.lrrof.org.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
