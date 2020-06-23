Jean M. Tosto
Jean M. Tosto, 97, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Friday June 19, 2020, at her home in Port Charlotte.

Jean was born to Guiseppe and Vincenza Macioce on November 25, 1922, in Manhattan, N.Y., and later moved to Port Charlotte in 1986 from North Babylon, Long Island, N.Y. Jean loved life to the fullest. She loved playing bingo with her friends. She enjoyed spending her time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew her.

Survivors include her daughters, Roseann Bertucci and Barbara (John) LaTorre both of Port Charlotte and Carolyn (Loren) Berry of North Port, Fla., and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 5 - 8 p.m., Wednesday June 24, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m., Thursday,June 25, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte followed by entombment at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.

Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
