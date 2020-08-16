Jean Puillandre, 82, of Heritage Lakes Park Punta Gorda, Fla. Passed away August 5, 2020. Jean was born on February 17, 1938, to Mother Josephine Helias and Father Jean Rene Puillandre in Roudouallec, France. Jean immigrated to the United States in 1957. Jean returned to France in 1961 to marry Denise Braban then moved back to the states to join the US Army. During his service, Jean was honored to serve many dignitaries such as General Schwarzkopf, General Colin Powell and Ambassador Shirley Temple Black. Jean retired from the Army after 22 years only to continue with the Army in a government civilian capacity until 1995. From there Jean had a variety of positions and served Christ Community United Methodist Church for over 20 years. Preceded in death was his wife Denise. His daughter Annelise of Punta Gorda, Brother Roger Puillandre and his wife Jeanne of France, Sister Marielouise Pouliquen and her husband Louis from France survive Jean. Jean was the proud Godfather of Yann Pouliquen of France, and God Daughter Tica Cline of Okeechobee, Fla. Jean also had many nieces and nephews as well as friends that he loved and adored. A military service will be held in his honor August 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. The service is being held at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, and Sarasota Florida 34241. In lieu of flowers donations to the Disabled American Veterans in Jeans name is appreciated. www.dav.org
or phone 1-859-442-1340. Jean was a caring, loving amazing man who had a zest for life. He will be greatly missed.