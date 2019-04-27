Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Doan Chapel, Englewood United Methodist Church
700 East Dearborn St.
Englewood, FL
Jean W. Lesher Obituary
Jean W. Lesher, 97, of Englewood, Florida passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Jean was born in Lakewood, Ohio. She retired to Englewood in 1981.

She is survived by her children, Fred (Sue) Orchard, Nancy (Jim, deceased) Tutak, Barbara (Gary) Allen, six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Doan Chapel, Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 East Dearborn St., Englewood, Florida on Friday, May 3, at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Englewood United Methodist Church or the Lemon Bay Woman's Club.
