Jeanne C. Unger (nee Hagerty), 72, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Waukesha, Wisconsin, passed away at 10:43am on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Jeanne was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on May 29, 1947, was a 1965 graduate of Muskego High School, and was a die-hard Packer fan. She retired from Publix 7 years ago, was lovingly known as the "Cat Gal" during her years of breeding and showing Persians, and enjoyed her time volunteering at the Humane Society.
Jeanne is survived by her daughters Michele (Ed) Bridges, and Melissa (Billy) Winn; grandchildren Rob (Kristy) Vieregge, Ryan Vieregge, Casey Winn, Alexandra Narbaiz, and Madilyn Winn; great-granddaughter Zoe Vieregge; brothers Tom Hagerty and Mark (Fran) Kautzer; sister Lori (Liz) Perkins; dear friends Marilyn and Bill Dangers; and many other family and friends. Jeanne's ashes will be spread at the gravesite of her beloved grandmother in Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Humane Society.