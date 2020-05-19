Jeanne I. Frary, of Englewood, passed away peacefully on Wed., May 6, 2020. She was surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Miami, Fla., on Nov., 25, 1963. She loved people and people loved her. Her favorite entertainer was the king, Elvis Presley. She is survived by her two sisters, Jessica and Julie Frary; an uncle and aunt Robert and Mary Peteski; a niece, Brittany Child; and many cousins.



