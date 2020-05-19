Jeanne Frary
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne I. Frary, of Englewood, passed away peacefully on Wed., May 6, 2020. She was surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Miami, Fla., on Nov., 25, 1963. She loved people and people loved her. Her favorite entertainer was the king, Elvis Presley. She is survived by her two sisters, Jessica and Julie Frary; an uncle and aunt Robert and Mary Peteski; a niece, Brittany Child; and many cousins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved