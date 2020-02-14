|
JEANNE GALLAGHER, age 95, a resident of Port Charlotte since 1972, died peacefully at home on Feb. 4th, 2020.
Jeanne was born in Athens, Pa. in 1924 as Jeanne Catherine Harrigan, the second child of Dr. Robert and Josephine Harrigan. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and widow of James who died in 2010, married for 59 years. Jeanne graduated from Athens High School in 1942, and from East Stroudsburg, Pa. University in 1946 with a BS in Science. Jeanne was Director of Health & Physical Education at Immaculata University, Pa. for five years (1946-1951). She married Jim in 1951 and raised their family in Pittsfield, Mass. & Downingtown, Pa. before moving to Port Charlotte.
In 1975 Jeanne joined the faculty of Punta Gorda Middle School in the Math Department. She retired in 1990. After retirement, she volunteered for many years at Peace River Elementary. Jeanne and Jim were members when the diocese established St. Maximillian Kolbe parish. Jim was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus Council. Jeanne was a member of the Liturgy Council, but was most honored to be a Eucharistic minister for 18 years. She was also a volunteer teacher for the Catholic Charities tutoring program in Arcadia for 6 years.
Jeanne is predeceased by her husband, James, and her two children, Eileen & Michael. She is survived by her daughter Anne Jimerson of Port Charlotte, Fla., and three of her sons, James Gallagher Jr. of West Palm Beach, Fla., Stephen Gallagher of Nashville, Tenn., and Lawrence Gallagher of Cheyenne, Wyo., along with thirteen grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial Mass will be held at St Maximillian Kolbe church in Port Charlotte, FL on Saturday Feb. 15, 2020 at 10 a.m.