1/1
Jeanne R. Zapf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne R. Zapf, 58, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at BHPC with her loving boyfriend by her side.

She was born Sept. 1, 1962, in Baltimore, Md.

Jeanne worked for the Charlotte County Property Appraisers for over 32 years. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1987 from Baltimore, Md. Jeanne Volunteered for Charlotte County C.E.R.T. / P.I.O.

She is survived by her boyfriend, Chris Shipman of Punta Gorda; daughters, Amber Zapf of Port Charlotte, and Jessica Zapf of Virginia, five grandchildren, Gabriel Charles Zapf and Colton Harley-Hanson Zapf of Port Charlotte, De'shauna, Malisha, and Jayden of Virginia; brothers, Steve Pully of Virginia, and Jon Pully of Maryland; sister, Marilyn Kenney of Maryland.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her father Carl "Gene" Pully, her mother Paula E. Helander, her grandparents, Charles Ellis and Pauline Beaver.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Cats of Charlotte or the Animal Welfare League.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved