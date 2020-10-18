Jeanne R. Zapf, 58, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at BHPC with her loving boyfriend by her side.



She was born Sept. 1, 1962, in Baltimore, Md.



Jeanne worked for the Charlotte County Property Appraisers for over 32 years. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1987 from Baltimore, Md. Jeanne Volunteered for Charlotte County C.E.R.T. / P.I.O.



She is survived by her boyfriend, Chris Shipman of Punta Gorda; daughters, Amber Zapf of Port Charlotte, and Jessica Zapf of Virginia, five grandchildren, Gabriel Charles Zapf and Colton Harley-Hanson Zapf of Port Charlotte, De'shauna, Malisha, and Jayden of Virginia; brothers, Steve Pully of Virginia, and Jon Pully of Maryland; sister, Marilyn Kenney of Maryland.



Jeanne was preceded in death by her father Carl "Gene" Pully, her mother Paula E. Helander, her grandparents, Charles Ellis and Pauline Beaver.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Cats of Charlotte or the Animal Welfare League.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store