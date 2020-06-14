Jeanne Seitz
Jeanne Seitz, age 93, passed away on Wed. June 10, 2020. Jeanne was born in Cleveland, Ohio, where she spent most of her life before moving to Punta Gorda, Fla., in 1979. She was an active member of The Moose, The Italian American Club and Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda, Fla. She earned her degree in teaching and taught at Harmon Middle School in Aurora, Ohio and Arcadia Elementary School in Arcadia, Fla.

She was the devoted wife of the late Donald Stocker and the late Herman Seitz, beloved mother of Donna (the late Philip) Bly, Nancy (Jay) Dickinson, and Janet (Darryl) McElrath, loving Grandma, "Muffin", of the late Keith (Amy) Bly, Stephanie Sulzman, Jennifer Montgomery, Katie Bly, Jon (Margot) Dickinson, Ginny (Warren) Dorn, Hanna (Will) Minor, Kristen (Durham) Jordan, and Evan McElrath, and her great-grandchildren, Cameron, Justin, Charlotte, Noah, Lyle, Sophie, Hadley, Morgan, Lucy, Reid, Max, Molly, Nellie, Henry, Lucyanne, and Ella Ruth, and dear sister of the late Beatrice Saefkow.

There will be no services at this time. If desired, family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Rd., Madeira, OH 45243 or online at hswo.org/donate, or to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF) at macular.org.

Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I wish I could be there to help you, but know that our hearts and prayers are with you and your family. Love you very much. Stay strong.
Andy Castillo
Friend
