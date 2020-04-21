|
|
After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Jeffrey B. Kimball of Port Charlotte, Fla. passed away on April 7, 2020 at the age of 59.
He leaves behind his wife, Lori Kimball, his children Noah Kimball, Jason Evans, Tiffani Evans, his sister Karen Kimball-Weirich and his niece Shelly Kimball.
Jeff was born in Athens, Ohio to his father James Kimball and mother Betty Kimball who
preceded him along with his sister Wendy.
Jeff worked in many different areas including lobster fishing in Maine but settled in with his job of 20 years at Busy Bee Cabinets where he found his extended family. He had an exceptional work ethic and was an avid woodworker in his spare time.
Jeff loved his family with all his heart and just celebrated his 20-year anniversary with his wife in March. When diagnosed with Small-cell lung cancer, Jeff remained dedicated to his job and optimistic that he would beat this cancer, even throughout his final weeks.
Jeff never liked attention, so he did not want a traditional ceremony,
A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of him at a later date due to the ongoing pandemic.