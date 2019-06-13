Jeffrey James Dietrich



September 13, 1973 - June 08, 2019



It is with heavy hearts that we let family and friends know that Jeffrey "Jeff" J. Dietrich passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Port Charlotte, Florida, from complications of pneumonia.



Those who knew Jeff, knew of his love for music, boating and art. He was always grateful for friends and family, and especially appreciated the dedication of the caregivers he had over the years.



He leaves his loving mother, Candice Dietrich of Port Charlotte; his grandmother, Joyce Ryder; his uncle, Mark Ryder (and Carla) of North Branch, Michigan. Jeff was proceeded in death by his grandfather, Frank Ryder.



A Celebration of Life Party will be planned for the fall.



The family is asking for donations in lieu of flowers to be made to Share The Blessings Ministry, a non-profit organization that was close to Jeffrey's heart. Donations can be mailed to Share The Blessings Ministry, P.O. Box 495223, Port Charlotte, FL. 33949 or made on line through the Share The Blessings Ministry's Facebook page. Read More Listen to Obituary