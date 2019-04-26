Jeffrey William Wides, 77, of North Port, Florida, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice House in Englewood, Florida.



Jeff was born April 14, 1942, in Murphysboro, Illinois, to Louis and Marie (Pulverman) Wides. He graduated from Murphysboro High School and was always proud of his midwestern roots. He received an undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis, and a Ph.D. in political science from UCLA.



Jeff taught briefly at Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville. He then spent almost 25 years as a systems analyst for the Bell System and its subsequent companies (Southwestern Bell, AT&T, and Lucent Technologies) at locations in Missouri and New Jersey. In 1987, he began a night school program in marriage and family counseling at Seton Hall University, earning a degree and a state license several years later. When he left AT&T, he became a fulltime counselor.



In his free time, Jeff enjoyed listening to classical music, getting lost in his books, and discussing all things related to politics.



In 2005, Jeff was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and moved to Florida, where he fought valiantly against the disease for 14 years.



Jeff is lovingly remembered by his wife of 33 years, Jackie, of North Port, Florida; daughter Robin (Richard) Dobson of Caddo Mills, Texas; son William (Alison) Wides of Arlington, Virginia; and grandson Theodore Berry of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by his brother, Jack Wides, of Carbondale, Illinois, sister Kathy Wides (Joel Schor) of Bluefield, West Virginia, and several nieces and nephews and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bob.



A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1971 Pinebrook Rd., Venice, Florida, on Saturday, May 11 at 2 p.m. Interment will be private in Murphysboro, Illinois, at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's, 722 Apex Road, Suite A, Sarasota, FL, 34240.



(neurochallenge.org)



