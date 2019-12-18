|
Jeffry Dean Frantzen (Digger) born on Nov. 12, 1947 died suddenly, at home, in his sleep on Dec. 12, 2019. He was born in Vincennes, Indiana and was raised in Lisle/Naperville, Illinois. Digger was a Navy veteran 1966-1970 and served on the aircraft carrier The USS Forrestal. He retired from Bell Labs/Lucent/Nokia as an electrician. Digger thoroughly loved retiring to Florida and resided in Port Charlotte. He was a member of the Moose Lodge 1933 and the American Legion post 113.
Digger was a kind, gentle, passionate man. He loved his family, reading, Bob Dylan music, animals and computer games. Digger was very artistically creative. He traveled the world with his wife, hiked the Appalachian trail, and "Ran with the Bulls" in Pamplona Spain. He was an avid purveyor and technician of electronic pinball machines, slot machines, and video games.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Sue Zwit-Frantzen, his brother Dennis (Carolyn) Frantzen and niece Kirstin(Scott), his sister Edith(Donald) Gustafson and nieces Jackie (Hank) and Jenny (Adam) and his brothers-in-law Bill and Chuck Zwit, many cousins and friends.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Hank and Jacqueline Frantzen.
A graveside service with military honors will take place at 11:30 AM on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Project Pinball Charity Group Inc., PO Box 368022, Bonita Springs, Florida 34136 or online: projectpinball.org/donate
Farley Funeral Home in North Port is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.