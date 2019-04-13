|
Jenean Marie Butler, 71, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 after a short illness.
Jenean was born March 8, 1947 in Grand Ledge, Michigan, to Chandler and Arlene Parson.
Jenean was a well-known Massage Therapists (Health Link Healers) for over 30 years in the Port Charlotte area.
She is survived by her son, Eric Lee Butler; four grandchildren; her brother, Gerald (Susan) Parsons Sr., their children; and dear friend Tonya Miller Turczyn.
She will be missed by family, clients, friends, neighbors and soul mates at Souls Journey.
To honor Jeaean there will be a Celebration of Life held at her home, on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 4 p.m., dinner following. Dress in casual with plenty of bright colors that Jenean loved