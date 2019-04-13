Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
At the home of Jenean Marie Butler
Resources
More Obituaries for Jenean Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenean Marie Butler


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jenean Marie Butler Obituary
Jenean Marie Butler, 71, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 after a short illness.

Jenean was born March 8, 1947 in Grand Ledge, Michigan, to Chandler and Arlene Parson.

Jenean was a well-known Massage Therapists (Health Link Healers) for over 30 years in the Port Charlotte area.

She is survived by her son, Eric Lee Butler; four grandchildren; her brother, Gerald (Susan) Parsons Sr., their children; and dear friend Tonya Miller Turczyn.

She will be missed by family, clients, friends, neighbors and soul mates at Souls Journey.

To honor Jeaean there will be a Celebration of Life held at her home, on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 4 p.m., dinner following. Dress in casual with plenty of bright colors that Jenean loved
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.