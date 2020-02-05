|
Jennifer Ann Fulton, 40, of Port Charlotte, Fla. passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 in Punta Gorda.
Jennifer was born November 18, 1979 in Port Charlotte, Fla. and lived in Charlotte County
her entire life. She was a graduate of Port Charlotte High School and was employed as a secretary for Fulton Pools, Inc. in Port Charlotte. Jennifer loved outdoor activities, with a life-long passion for fishing. She also enjoyed off-roading in her jeep, kayaking, gardening, and music.
Jennifer is survived by her loving family; her parents, John R. and Kimberly I. Fulton of Port Charlotte; two brothers, John R. Fulton, Jr. (Jennifer) of Port Charlotte and Jeffrey Fulton Doran (Brad) of Corpus Christie, TX; and three nieces (Ashley, Taylor, and Sadie Fulton) of Port Charlotte; her boyfriend, Josh Czarnecki of Punta Gorda, and her faithful dog, Fisher.
A memorial service to celebrate Jennifer's life will be planned at a later date. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance Street, Punta Gorda, Fla. 33980
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.