Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Fulton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Ann Fulton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer Ann Fulton Obituary
Jennifer Ann Fulton, 40, of Port Charlotte, Fla. passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 in Punta Gorda.

Jennifer was born November 18, 1979 in Port Charlotte, Fla. and lived in Charlotte County

her entire life. She was a graduate of Port Charlotte High School and was employed as a secretary for Fulton Pools, Inc. in Port Charlotte. Jennifer loved outdoor activities, with a life-long passion for fishing. She also enjoyed off-roading in her jeep, kayaking, gardening, and music.

Jennifer is survived by her loving family; her parents, John R. and Kimberly I. Fulton of Port Charlotte; two brothers, John R. Fulton, Jr. (Jennifer) of Port Charlotte and Jeffrey Fulton Doran (Brad) of Corpus Christie, TX; and three nieces (Ashley, Taylor, and Sadie Fulton) of Port Charlotte; her boyfriend, Josh Czarnecki of Punta Gorda, and her faithful dog, Fisher.

A memorial service to celebrate Jennifer's life will be planned at a later date. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance Street, Punta Gorda, Fla. 33980

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -