Jere M. Donahue was called home to his Heavenly Father on Friday, January 24th. He passed away at home peacefully with family at his side. Born on April 17, 1938 in Presque Isle, Maine to the late Stewart and Virginia Donahue.
Jere was a graduate of Husson College and The American Institute of Baking. He was the Owner of ABC Oven where he happily worked installing and repairing commercial bakery ovens. He gave of himself through volunteer work with the Knights of Columbus and with the Furniture Ministry of St. Vincent de Paul.
Jere was well-known and well-loved for his sense of humor, his wonderful stories and his kind and giving nature. He will be missed.
He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Katherine Donahue. Jere is survived by his devoted wife, Joan, of 58 years, a son Brian J. Donahue of Derry, New Hampshire and a daughter Beth Ann Sheridan of Chester, New Hampshire as well as 4 grandchildren Miah, Kate, Liam and Reed.
A funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Punta Gorda, Florida on February 4th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 25200 Airport Rd, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950.