More Obituaries for Jerry Blackmore
Jerry Allen Blackmore

Jerry Allen Blackmore Obituary
Jerry Allen "Blackie" Blackmore, 65, of Port Charlotte, went to the Lord on September 20, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Jerry was born April 19, 1954 in Pontiac, Illinois to John Paul Blackmore and Betty Wilder Blackmore.

An auto body mechanic by trade, he had the ability to fix just about anything, but his true passions in life were his family, fishing, and drag car racing.

Jerry is survived by his wife Terri, daughter Carrie (Andy) Taylor and grandson Tyson. He is also survived by his brother William Blackmore, sister Terry Myers and dear friends Scott and Cathy Maxwell, as well as extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 26, 2019 at the family's residence from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The family would like to thank Jerry's kind caregivers at Solaris Healthcare.
