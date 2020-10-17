Jesse Lynn McIntyre, 67, of Arcadia, Fla., passed away on Oct. 8, 2020, at his home that he shared with his wife, Dawn and their four-legged best friend Jimmy.



Jesse was born to Robert (Bob) and Fayree (Mathis) McIntyre, Jan. 17, 1953, in Highlands County, Fla.



Jesse graduated from Desoto High School in 1971. After graduation, he was employed by Seaboard Coastline Railroad prior to enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served his country honorably as a Quartermaster for five years. Jesse held other various jobs over the years until 1994, when he and his wife established and operated Southwest Florida Roadbuilders, Inc. until 2010 at his retirement.



Jesse was a man of many talents and loved his hobbies such as woodworking, jewelry making, fishing and most of all gardening. His harvests were enjoyed by many.



Jesse is survived by his wife of 31 years, Dawn (St.Amand) McIntyre, his parents Bob & Fayree McIntyre, his two sisters Carline (Charles) Henson and Marilyn McIntyre Owen, his father- and mother- in-law Bill and Jean St.Amand, sisters-in-law Debbie (Mark) Manker, Diane (John) Rydecki, Dotty St.Amand, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



Jesse is preceded in death by his brother Rob and paternal and maternal grandparents.



Honoring Jesse's wishes, there will be no public service at this time. A memorial gathering in his honor will be held at a later date.



Arrangements by Coral Ridge Funeral Home, Cape Coral, Florida.



