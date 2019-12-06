|
|
Jimmy E. Manis, Jr., 83, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Mr. Manis was born on September 12, 1936 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Elsie and Jimmy Ellis Manis, Sr. He served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War years, and was stationed in
Mississippi and Hawaii. Returning to the states, he worked in the newspaper publishing industry for 35 years,
retiring as Vice President of the Pittsburgh Press Company in 1993. He resided in Miami, Florida, Pittsburgh,
Pennsylvania, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Evansville, Indiana, moving to Punta Gorda in 1999. Jimmy was a proud
member of the Charlotte Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution in honor of his Revolutionary War
Patriot Seth Manis (1762-1852).
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, June T. Manis and their two children Michael and Valerie Colbert (Manis), all of Punta Gorda, Florida; four grandchildren, Sean Manis of Punta Gorda, Florida, Julia Colbert Westerberg
of Keller, Texas, Caitlin Colbert of Austin, Texas, and Daniel Colbert of Chicago, Illinois; and four great grandchildren,
Abigail, Madeleine, Levi and Brielle Westerberg, all of Keller, Texas.
A private committal ceremony with Military Honors by the U.S. Navy honoring Jimmy, will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jimmy's name are suggested to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy
Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, Florida 34238, or to a charity of your choosing. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by
Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.