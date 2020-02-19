|
|
J.L. Parrish of Tifton, Ga. passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. He was 85.
J.L. was born Sept. 28, 1934 to the late Forrest and Ruth Lott Parrish. He lived most of his life in Nocatee, Fla. with his wife, Virginia. He worked and retired from the State of Florida as a maintenance supervisor for G. Pierce Wood Hospital after 22 years, retiring on Oct. 30, 1998.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerome Parrish and sisters, Betty Parrish Bates and Sue Parrish Crawley. He is survived by wife, Virginia Parrish of Tifton, Ga.; children, Keith Parrish (Debbie) of High Point, N.C. and Carey Parrish (Carla) of Alapaha, Ga.; grandchildren: Brian Parrish, Sarah Parrish, Karen Parrish Somday, Jason Parrish, Matthew Parrish and Jacob Parrish; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Church in Jack, Ala. with Lester Rachel officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: Pleasant Ridge Church, 977 County Road 239, Jack, AL 36346 or Homestead Hospice, 110 E 10th Street, Suite A, Tifton GA 31794.