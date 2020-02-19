Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for J.L. Parrish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J.L. Parrish

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J.L. Parrish Obituary
J.L. Parrish of Tifton, Ga. passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. He was 85.

J.L. was born Sept. 28, 1934 to the late Forrest and Ruth Lott Parrish. He lived most of his life in Nocatee, Fla. with his wife, Virginia. He worked and retired from the State of Florida as a maintenance supervisor for G. Pierce Wood Hospital after 22 years, retiring on Oct. 30, 1998.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerome Parrish and sisters, Betty Parrish Bates and Sue Parrish Crawley. He is survived by wife, Virginia Parrish of Tifton, Ga.; children, Keith Parrish (Debbie) of High Point, N.C. and Carey Parrish (Carla) of Alapaha, Ga.; grandchildren: Brian Parrish, Sarah Parrish, Karen Parrish Somday, Jason Parrish, Matthew Parrish and Jacob Parrish; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Church in Jack, Ala. with Lester Rachel officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: Pleasant Ridge Church, 977 County Road 239, Jack, AL 36346 or Homestead Hospice, 110 E 10th Street, Suite A, Tifton GA 31794.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.L.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -