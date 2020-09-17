1/1
Joan Ann Martella
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Ann Martella, 87, Port Charlotte, Fla., died Monday, September 14, 2020, at Harbour Health Center in Port Charlotte.

Joan was born October 2, 1932, in Newark, N.J., to the late Angelo and Mary (Russo) Falcone. She was a retired Administrative Assistant for the New Jersey Institute of Technology and moved to Port Charlotte in 2005 from Belleville, N.J. She was a former member of San Antonio Catholic Church of Port Charlotte.

She is survived by her loving family, a son, Mark Martella, Esq.; grandchildren, Kate and James Moclaire; cousins, Billy Cavelini, Rich and Teri Del Guuecio, Dave and Jeanette Prontnicki and Jimmy Lambros; She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Martella and a cousin, Patricia Lambros.

Funeral services celebrating Joan's life will be held Friday 2 p.m., September 18, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to: Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte, FL 33948 www.cchomelesscoalition.org

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved