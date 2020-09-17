Joan Ann Martella, 87, Port Charlotte, Fla., died Monday, September 14, 2020, at Harbour Health Center in Port Charlotte.
Joan was born October 2, 1932, in Newark, N.J., to the late Angelo and Mary (Russo) Falcone. She was a retired Administrative Assistant for the New Jersey Institute of Technology and moved to Port Charlotte in 2005 from Belleville, N.J. She was a former member of San Antonio Catholic Church of Port Charlotte.
She is survived by her loving family, a son, Mark Martella, Esq.; grandchildren, Kate and James Moclaire; cousins, Billy Cavelini, Rich and Teri Del Guuecio, Dave and Jeanette Prontnicki and Jimmy Lambros; She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Martella and a cousin, Patricia Lambros.
Funeral services celebrating Joan's life will be held Friday 2 p.m., September 18, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to: Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte, FL 33948 www.cchomelesscoalition.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com
to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.